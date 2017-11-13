NUC Cautions Varsities On Standards

The National Universities Commission has warned against undermining standards in the nation’s Ivory towers in the overall interest of students and the future of the nation.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed gave the charge during a verification visit to the Rivers State University for the approval of proposed new programmes of the university.

Rasheed who was represented by Professor Lawal Biibis urged operators of universities to see education as the bedrock of the development of the country and should therefore strive to improve on the system rather than derailing it, warning that all stakeholders and the nation will suffer if standards were compromised.

The NUC boss praised the Vice Chancellor and the leadership of the university for the harmony and peace within the rank and file of the university and called for its sustenance.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Professor Blessing Didia described the verification process as an inevitable impetus for the growth and development of the university education.

Didia said the leadership of the university has put in place personnel and facilities for the successful take off of newly introduced programmes in the institution.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia has expressed the institution’s readiness to partner with the African Climate Reality Project (ACRP) on knowledge advancement and research.

Didia gave this indication last Wednesday when the delegation of ACRP, an offshoot of Environment and Millennium Target (EMT), paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He said the university was looking forward to collaborating with institutions and organisations whose objectives are geared towards the growth and development of the institution, adding that he accepted to collaborate with ACRP for the promotion of knowledge in the area of environmental sciences, agriculture and for the purposes of creating a forum for international exchange of ideas between academic scholars and the practitioners on the said areas.

