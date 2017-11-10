RSG Plans HYPREP Centre In Bori

As part of the commitment towards the environmental remediation of Ogoniland, the Rivers State Government has donated land for the building of the Hydrocarbons Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP) Centre of Excellence in Bori, Khana Local Government Area.

The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who stated this while declaring open the 27th National Conference of the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES) in Port Harcourt, also said that the government has donated land for the building of a waste recycling plant by Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in Mgbuoshimini.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Kenneth Kobani said that, in line with the Green Project Initiative of the government, over 16,000 trees and flowers have been planted at strategic positions across the city of Port Harcourt while monthly sanitation exercise has been revived. He said that the government has embarked on the reconstruction of major junctions with parks, and commended the society for choosing Port Harcourt for the conference.

Also speaking, National President of the society, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye said that the conference, which has the theme: “Deployment of Green Project Initiative for Economic Diversification in Africa”, was derived from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) green economy concept aimed at improving the well-being of the people as well as reduce environmental risk and ecological scarcity.

“It is an expression of the desire for eco-innovation principles which offer real opportunities for sustainable development of new products, goods and services”, he said, adding that the conference theme recognises the importance of green solutions to emerging environmental challenges.