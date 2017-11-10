Monarch Assures N’Deltans Of Fair Deal

The new Amanyanabo of Okochiri in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRM, King Ateke Tom has pledged to work relentlessly towards improving the lots of the common people of the Niger Delta.

Tom said this in his palace in Okochiri shortly after being conferred with the patronship of the Progressive Friends of Nigeria (PFON), a socio political organisation in the state.

The monarch said that he would work towards adding value to the lives of the people of the Niger Delta, adding that he would evolve programmes that would create opportunities for the numerous youths of the region.

He also commended the group for its emphasis on good governance, adding that the objective of the PFON, which emphasises good governance, accountability and moral conduct has endeared it to the people.

While commending the group for the honour, he said that the numerous visits to his palace by various groups within the past weeks were eloquent testimonies of his popularity and general acceptability.

He also informed the group of his coronation on November 25, 2017.

Earlier, the chairperson of the group, Barrister (Mrs) Patricia Amadi thanked King Ateke Tom for his leadership qualities in the Niger Delta as well as his promise to partner with the group to promote good governance in the state.

She said that the group had within the last 17 years of its existence embarked on articulated programmes of sensitising and galvanising the people through mass mobilisation, rallies, campaigns as well as intellectual discourse aimed at choosing good candidates and monitoring good governance in the rest of the state.

According to her, the group pitched its tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of its people-oriented policies and programmes that have benefited majority of Nigerians.