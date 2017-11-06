Avengers Threaten Fresh Onslaught In N’Delta

The militant group, Niger Delta Avengers, which last year aborted attacks on oil installations in the Niger Delta region to enable the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) proceed with meaningful dialogue with the Federal Government, has announced the suspension of ceasefire.

In a statement by its spokesman, Mudoch Agbinibo, the group renounced PANDEF, led by former federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, and another militant group, the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers.

The statement said, “The Niger Delta Avengers are back and will not spare anything or anyone on our path to actualise a united and free Niger Delta.

“Our next line of operation will not be like the 2016 campaign, which we operated successfully without any casualties. This outing will be brutish, brutal and bloody, as we shall crush everything we meet on our path to completely put off the fires that burn to flair gas in our communities and cut every pipe that moves crude away from our region.

“We can assure you that every oil installation in our region will feel warmth of the wrath of the Niger Delta Avengers,” he said.

Reacting to the threats, however, leaders in the Niger Delta have rejected the militants’ position to restart bombing of oil and gas installations in the region, saying it was unreasonable and uncalled for.

But activists and campaigners also blamed the Federal Government for the twist of the militants, and lambasted feuding leaders and groups in the region for playing into the hands of government.

The campaigners said they were not surprised that the militants issued the notice of recommencement of its suspended ‘Operation Red Economy’.

It was learned that the convener of PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, was consulting with other leaders across the region, last weekend, and the consensus was that there was no need for hostilities by the Niger Delta youth.

The National Leader of Pan-Niger Delta People Congress (PNDPC), and Paramount Ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom, Delta State, Chief Charles Ayemi-Botu, who spoke on phone from New York, United States, said he did not see any need for the Avengers or any other militant group to return to bombing of oil facilities.

“Dialogue remains the best option; the Federal Government should be open to more discussions with the leaders of the region and implement agreements reached. It should hearken to the demands of the people and execute them. President Muhammadu Buhari met with Niger Delta leaders about a year ago. I was among the leaders that met with him and since then, nothing has happened.

A former military governor of Akwa Ibom State and PANDEF leader, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd), attributed the threat by Avengers to the failure of the Federal Government to keep to its promise to meet the demands of the Niger Delta.

He said, “It is unfortunate because it is like we are going back to the starting point. This is where we were about this time last year, and that was how concerned elders came together under PANDEF. It was that intervention that made them to cease hostilities and oil production went up from 800,000 barrels per day to over 2million. I think recently we have relaxed on the need to continue on the peace initiative.

The Ibedaowei of Opokuma Kingdom, King Okpoitari Diongoli, said the threat was a troubling development with huge potentials to reverse the wheel of progress in the oil-rich region. “However, I call for caution from all stakeholders as dialogue remains the most potent weapon for the peaceful resolution of the impasse”, he said.

“In my view, the Federal Government needs to show genuine commitment and sincerity of purpose in addressing the Niger Delta issues. The issues of review of ownership of oil blocks, the modular refineries, restructuring, devolution of powers and true federalism have been on the front burner for over 50 years and have not been addressed by the authorities which has further fuelled renewed tension in the Niger Delta.

Environmental and human rights activist, Ann-Kio Briggs, said she was not surprised that the NDA had said government was never sincere, adding “The policy that the government is operating is not a policy that favours the Niger Delta”.

“That is why even when former President Goodluck Jonathan was in power; it was not possible for him to do what we expected of him. The fact that for over a year, PANDEF has not been able to achieve even one point of the 16-point agenda given to the government shows clearly that government is not sincere”, she added.

National President of Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative (IPDI), Austin Ozobo, who shared Ann-Kio Briggs’ position stated: “We blame President Buhari for the return of the NDA and the suspension of PANDEF activities. Buhari trivialized Niger Delta demands and that is the cause of the return of Niger Delta Avengers, so, the international community and other well-meaning persons should hold Buhari responsible for any crisis in the region”.

Factional President, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, Eric Omare, said the decision by the NDA to resume hostilities was very unfortunate and worrisome.

“It is worrisome because of the devastating effect the attacks had on the Nigerian economy the last time”, Omare said.

However, the Presidency and the military, have carefully refrained from commenting on the NDA threat.

When contacted, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, referred newsmen to the Amnesty Office, saying “Reach Gen. Paul Boroh of Amnesty Office”.

On his part, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said he had not been briefed.

The spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Maj-Gen John Enenche, could not be reached for comments.

The spokesperson for the Army, Brig-Gen Sani Usman, also did not pick telephone calls, but in response to text message, he referred our correspondent to the Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), currently keeping the peace in the Niger Delta, for comments on the NDA threat.

When contacted, the spokesman for OPDS, Major Ibrahim Abdullah, he promised to get back, but as at press time, he was yet to do so.