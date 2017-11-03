Enugu LG Polls: APC Solicits For Votes

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has called on the electorate in the state to vote en mass for the party in the November 4 local government elections.

The state APC Chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye made the call when he spoke with newsmen in Enugu last Wednesday.

Our correspondent reports that the State Independent Electoral Commission had scheduled November 4 for elections into the 17 council areas and 261 councillorship seats in the state.

Nwoye said the party would ensure that funds allocated to the councils were deployed for the benefit of the people, when the party candidates assume office in the state.

“PDP candidates lack programmes and had resorted to propaganda, but the APC is calling on our people to come out en mass to make a change to the affairs of governance in the state beginning with the council areas,’’ he said.

The chairman advised the electorate to cast their votes for APC in order to emancipate themselves from politicians who do not have any agenda to change their well being.

Nwoye said that APC candidates were well groomed, youthful and dedicated grassroots politicians with clear understanding of the needs and aspiration of the people.

The chairman also said the APC would focus on creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the local areas.

“APC will bring to an end the issue of joblessness among the youths in our council areas as community-based skills acquisition will run hand-in-hand with youths benefiting from various Federal Government empowerment programmes.

“Our market women will be linked to the Federal Government `Market-Moni’ scheme so that they get soft-loans without interest to expand their businesses in the council areas,’’ he added

The chairman urged party supporters to secure their votes from the polling units to collation centres to ensure that their votes count.