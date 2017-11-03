Director Tasks FG On Leather Technology

The Director, Bio-re sources Technology Department, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST), Mr Abayomi Oguntade has said that advancing leather production would quicken Nigeria’s industrialisation process.

Oguntade made this assertion in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, Wednesday.

According to him, efforts by the Federal Government and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in taking the right steps to encourage leather production would fast-track self-reliance.

He said that such efforts would reinforce export earnings as well as convert the nation’s rich agricultural produce into viable economic goods and services needed for domestic consumption.

“This will help to restore self-reliance and self-confidence as well as enhance prosperity and boost the nation’s economy; it will also help in job and wealth creation,’’ he said.

The director maintained that leather had become the major foreign exchange earner after oil.

According to him, people use leather to make various goods such as clothing, shoes, hats, jackets, skirts, trousers and belts, bookbinding, leather wallpaper and furniture covering.