Monarch Assures On Peace, Dev

The Paramount Ruler of Aminigboko community in Emughan clan, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the state, Uwema Olephiri Franklin Igoma has assured that his reign will focus on the promotion of peace, unity and development of the area.

Igoma gave the assurance in his acceptance speech, shortly after his installation at Erugh-Ogboko Shrine in Aminigboko on October 21, 2017, by the chief priest of the community, Chief Dirokweni Isima.

The paramount ruler commended the Oto-Akiro, Ipah Royal House, the community’s council of chiefs and elders and the entire people of the community for their support and peaceful disposition, and assured that his rulership would unleash visionary leadership and ensure the protection of the interest of the people of the community.

He used the opportunity to passionately appeal to the Rivers State Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to urgently rehabilitate the deplorable condition of the Okana-Aminigboko-Ochigba road, describing the road as major hindrance to the socio-economic development of the area.

Speaking at the reception in honour of the new paramount ruler at the Oto-Akiro Family Hall of Fame, Aminigboko, the head of the family, Chief Promise Igoma affirmed Ipah Royal House as the origin of Aminigboko, and the bonafide ruling house of the community, and enjoined the new ruler to maintain the unique leadership qualities of the predecessors.

In his remarks, Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Abua/Odual chapter, Major Godwin Wokoma (rtd) noted that the new paramount ruler’s father was a dedicated member of the legion before his demise, and advised Uwema Olephiri Franklin Igoma to be humane and firm in his leadership of the community.

Acting Head of Egunughan community, Chief Saturday Ikodi Thankyou, who spoke on behalf of Emughan Clan Council of Chiefs and Elders, congratulated the new Uwema on his ascension of the throne, and advised him to apply wisdom in piloting the affairs of the community.

Chairman, Community Development Committee, Aminigboko, Chief Goodlife Jomo Ezeh reaffirmed his support to the new paramount ruler to ensure peace and sustainable development of the community.