PTDF Trains Judicial Officers On Oil, Gas Matters

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has embarked on an enlightenment and sensitisation programme for judicial officers to ensure effective adjudication in the oil and gas matters.

Executive Secretary of PTDF, Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau in a statement in Abuja said the workshop was imperative considering the importance of the sector to the growth and development of the country.

The theme of the workshop is “enhancing the quality of judicial services in the petroleum sector”.

“PTDF found it expedient to collaborate with the National Judicial Institute in hosting the workshop.

“The industry is made up of a network of legal relationships which end up before judges and justices for adjudication.

“These include matters between the Nigerian state and International oil companies, disputes between different companies in a joint venture, matters between host communities and producing companies or between suppliers and consumers of the products of oil and gas industry,’’ he said.

He noted that it was, therefore, important to ensure that judicial officers were kept abreast of the emerging challenges regarding these relationships.

Gusau gave other reasons to include the fact that new legislations which had given rise to major fundamental changes in the oil and gas industry were currently being processed in the legislative chambers.

This, he said, would ultimately end up with judges and justices for interpretation and adjudication.

“One of such legislations which had already been passed by the Senate is the Petroleum Industry (Governance) Bill.

“ Others in the making are the Fiscal framework legislation, and the host community participation bill both before the National Assembly,’’ he said

Also, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen acknowledged that the ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector by the Federal Government would throw up innovations in the management of the sector.

Onnoghen, in the statement said that the reforms will also introduce new legal regimes that will impact on the quality of justice delivered by judicial officers.

He urged stakeholders, particularly judges to take advantage of the workshop to acquaint themselves with the rudiments of the sector and be better prepared for the inevitable disputes that may arise as a consequence.

“Indeed, the adjudication duty of a judge can only be performed optimally when he remains up to date with the emerging developments and trends in jurisprudence pertaining to the oil and gas sector,” he said.

He added that the passage of the Petroleum Industry (Governance) Bill reflected the willingness of government to promote transparency on issues dealing with oil and gas.

He said further that it was an indication of the positive direction that the government was steering the oil and gas sector.

Onnoghen urged judicial officers to promote the application of Alternative Dispute Resolution by parties in the settlement of disputes arising from oil and gas transactions before exploring the option of litigation.

The Nigerian judiciary, he added, remained a key partner in ensuring growth and stability in the oil and gas sector through its interpretation of the relevant laws governing the industry and applying such laws proactively.