Obaseki Promises To Reconstruct Benin-Abraka Road

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has promised that his administration would reconstruct the Benin- Abraka road in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state within 24 months.

Obaseki made the promise at Abudu, headquarters of Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state during his “Thank You Tour” to the local government recently.

He said when completed, the road would boost economic activities in the area and state in general.

The governor said the state had entered into partnership with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to rebuild the road.

The governor who expressed concern that in spite of the large land mass in the area, it remained poor, promised to industrialise it.

“The state has approved a contract to have 5,000 hectares for cassava production in Orhionmwon to be used for ethanol,” he said.

He debunked the rumour that there was division in the party, saying that “we are one in the party, there was misunderstanding but not division.”

Earlier, the APC chairman in the council, Mr Matthew Ehigie, who received the governor and his entourage called for continued unity in the party for more successes in the implementation of the state government’s programmes.