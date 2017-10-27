Youth And Fashion

Fashion means different things to different people. For me, fashion is every one’s personal style. Your style is your fashion, your style is you. In the real sense, fashion is a form of art. As a fashion conscious person, you have to be artistic and for you to be artistic you must be creative. Unfortunately, the youth have turned fashion into something really crazy and mind blowing. What our youth wear to the street is most times abominable to the eyes. These days, fashion is no longer what it use to be back in the 1960’s to 80’s when fashion was respected. The youth have abused fashion so much so that some responsible and mature people now see fashion as evil, they have lost interest in fashion because they see fashion as haven lost its real value and purpose. For instance, ‘Sagging’ was introduced by the foreign music stars, it went viral straight into the streets, now the dawn of sagging is driving the youths crazy both male and female, even girls now walk the streets with their back and their inner wear showing. Fashion was meant to show ones creativity, how well you can make something out of nothing up to the point it becomes a regular thing. people who are in charge of designing what we wear, did not intend to have people walk the streets half naked, all they do is to make sure we have clothes to put on our body, when these fashion experts are done with their work, the youth buy this good work of art, take it home and re-design them in manners that suite their desire, which do not look good most times to the eyes of many. Ofcourse they careless about what anyone would say about their look and, if any cares to ask, they quickly say it is the trendy. Another case is the one of Crazy Jean, it’s the type of jean trouser that they cut open a little in front of the trouser, right now most of that little opening have turned into real tear, very long and open. Youth go to the market, buy this crazy jean, take it home, sit down and tear the jean very open. If you take a trip to our high institutionsthere you will see the real craziness of fashion. What do you expect? Is not that the vogue? Regrettably,some of them come from decent homes, most of the clothes they wear in the school, they can’t wear it at home, even though others see their crazy dressing as the norm because of the type of home they come from.

In all, fashion is creativity and art that produces beauty. Fashion is to be cherished and appreciated by everyone because it helps to bring out the good in us, looking good is a good business. People have invested a lot to bring fashion this far, take example of Hermes, since 1837, Louis Vuitton 1854, Chanel 1909, Prada 1913 and so on, all these fashion designers they are all still in operation till now, all working hard to make us look good. If you dress well it gives you confidence, it makes you feel good about yourselves. It pays to dress decent because you are addressed the way you dress.

Azodoh is a freelancer in Port Harcourt.

Chinasa Azodoh