Obiano Recommits To Youth Empowerment

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has reiterated his resolve to empower the youths through skills acquisition which he also said would reduce crimes and boost national growth. Obiano spoke at the 2017 2nd Synod of Cathedral Church of St. Silas, Ihiala in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State recently.

The synod with the theme: “Whom Shall I Send, And Who Will Go for Us’’, was attended by Anglican clergymen, lay faithful and invited government officials.

Obiano said that his vision was that every youth should be meaningfully engaged in order to reduce the involvement of youths in anti-social activities and criminality.

“Before I became governor, security situation was bad; several youths were seen idle on the streets.

“But today, I have tackled insecurity by engaging the youths meaningfully in different skills and agriculture.

“We are doing this to transform the lives of our youths positively,” he said.

Earlier, the Anglican Bishop of Ihiala Diocese, Rt. Rev. Israel Okoye, expressed regrets that some politicians only empowered youths by engaging them as thugs.

Okoye noted that such negative conduct of politicians would hamper the future of youths and the nation.

“I am not satisfied with the style of some politicians who have deviated from positive things, but engage the youths as thugs and also engage in campaign of calumny.

. “Many youths are lured into criminality because of unemployment, while some politicians cash in on the unemployment situation to engage them as thugs,” he said.

Okoye said the Diocese plans to establish the “All Saints Skills Acquisition and Invention Centre”, for the training of youths on various skills.

The Anglican Bishop of Awka, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, who also spoke, urged Obiano to sustain the security apparatus that he put in place.

He said that the improved security had promoted investments, especially in the agricultural sector.