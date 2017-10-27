EODB: Port Manager Seeks MDAs’ Synergy

The Port Manager, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Rivers State Port, Alhaji Abukabar Umar has called on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to work in synergy towards achieving the Federal Government’s policy on Ease of Doing Business (EDB).

Alhaji Umar made the call in Port Harcourt, during a two days sensitization and awareness workshop on Trade facilitation agreement organized by the Nigeria Port Harcourt (NPA) in conjunction with World Trade organization, (WTO).

The Port Manager emphasized the need for MDAs to be proactive in compliance to the ideas and objectives of the Ease of Doing Business Policy, noting that the federal Government is committed to providing an enabling business environment in the country.

He commended the Participants at the workshop and urged them to make judicious use of the awareness and sensitization campaign to enhance their operations and performances in their respective areas of duty.

The Port Manager also assured the commitment of the Rivers State Port towards better service delivery and strict compliance to the Ease of Doing Business Policy.

Some participants, who spoke with The Tide shortly after the workshop, thanked the organizers for creating a platform for awareness and sensitization on the objectives of the World Trade Organisation and the Ease of Doing Business Policy.

They assured that the knowledge acquired would be put into practice.

Taneh Beemene & Precious Choko