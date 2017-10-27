Behold, Naija Artistes Who Worked With Drake

In the past eight years of his official music career, Drake has shattered the glass ceiling of hip-hop stereotypes by exploring various influences outside of the genre. His knack for diversity has attracted a lot of backlash from both hip hop heads and general consumers, but this spiteful assertion has not caused the rapper to conform.

Drake stays diversifying and one has to admit that his ability to jump on a foreign sound and own it is what sets him apart. One of the many sounds he has tapped into the African and Caribbean melody although a lot of people are aware of his ties with Wizkid, here is a list of three Nigerian pop stars that Drake has worked with.

Wizkid

The Wizkid and Drake working relationship is one that is recognised across the world and their musical bond birthed the illustrious ojuelegba remix, ‘one dance’. The first song to hit one billion plays on specify and also ‘come closer’ which recently went gold in Canada.

Burna Boy

On the 18th of March, Drake released a 32 track tape themed “more life” and Burna boy’s vocal was sampled on the fifth track on the more life project titled “get it together”. The song is mainly dominated by the vocals of British new comer Jorja Smith while Drake only appears in the chorus.

Surprisingly, towards the end of the track, Burna Boy’s vocals were sampled. Burna Boy has since confirmed that he made contributions to the track after he affirmed the tweet of a fan who took note of the sample.

Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi is a musical nomad and his thirst for international prominence has been him trade verses with many artistes outside the African continent. He disclosed that he has ties with Drake’s Ovo camp and hinted a possible collaboration with Drake.

He said, “the Ovo came the other day and someone was introducing me to Majid Jordan. I met Drake some days ago in London. He already knew the music, he already knew who I was”.