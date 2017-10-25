Lawmaker Promises To Deliver Democracy Dividends

The lawmaker representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Nathaniel Uwaji has again reminded the people of his constituency that he was a practical politician who believes in delivering tangible democracy dividends to the people, and assured them of adequate representation.

Uwaji gave this assurance during a chat with assembly correspondents, at the weekend. He said “As a lawmaker, my duty is to make laws and ensure that true democracy and the rule of law is followed”.

According to him, the concern of every lawmaker should lie on the happiness of his people.

“I am not a politician that moves around the media houses speaking big grammar and forgetting that the people are in bondage and living in poverty. I am a practical politician, privileged enough to be voted for by my people, and they remain my utmost priority as their representative”, Uwaji said.

The people of ONELGA Constituency 2 would sing a new song “by the time I have completed all ongoing projects I am currently embarking on”, he promised, and urged the people to continue to support him, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration.