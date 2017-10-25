Ecologist Charges Waste Managers On Service Delivery

An ecologist, Mr Habib Omotosho has urged public and private waste managers to render satisfactory disposal services to the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Omotosho, National Coordinator, Environmental Advancement Initiatives, an NGO, told the newsmen in Abuja, recently.

He alleged that people have refused to pay because they are dissatisfied with some of the disposal methods.

“If the people are satisfied with waste collection services, there will be willingness to pay for improved waste management.

“If people are dissatisfied with waste collection services, they will not be willing to pay for the services,’’ he noted.

The ecologist urged the waste management companies to ensure that waste collection fees depended on the quality of services people receive.

“Government authorities should pay urgent attention to location and income of residents before setting solid waste collection fees.

“Concerted programmes facilitating private investors in waste disposals in the FCT should be intensified.

“In addition, public enlightenment programmes through the media should also be adopted in order to properly inform the citizens about the need to patronise such disposable services,’’ he added.

Omotosho explained further that public education would also enhance the willingness of the people to pay for services in solid waste disposal.