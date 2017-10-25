Anti-Corruption: Ex-Commissioner Faults Umahi’s Appointment

Former Commissioner for Education in Ebonyi State, Mr Ndubuisi Chibueze-Agbo says the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is wrong in appointing Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State as Anti-corruption Commander.

Chibueze-Agbo, who addressed newsmen in Abakaliki recently, noted that the anti-graft agency was wrong and “hasty in bestowing such a prestigious award on Umahi.’’

It would be recalled that the ICPC on October 10, conferred on the Ebonyi governor the commission’s title of Anti-corruption Commander.

The commission said that Umahi deserved the award because of his transparency in the execution of projects in the state.

But Chibueze-Agbo said that the conclusion was hasty, describing the action as “ a huge joke and affront on the collective sensibilities of Ebonyi people.’’

According to him, Umahi is a serving governor, who is yet to give account of his stewardship to the people of the state.

The former commissioner wondered how the commission assessed and found the governor free from corruption and worthy of the honour.

”I wonder what on earth will make an anti-corruption outfit to call a sitting governor a commander of anti-corruption war?

”The public is worried by this development, and I am urging the commission to reverse the award to retain public confidence,’’ Chibueze-Agbo said.