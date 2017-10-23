Kudos, Go Round Football Club

History was made in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State penultimate weekend when Nigeria National League, NNL campaigners, Go Round Football Club walloped visiting First Bank Football Club of Lagos at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku.

That comprehensive victory in the last fixture of the 2017 NNL season gave Go Round FC promotion and ticket to play in the national elite league, the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL, from next season.

The ticket to play among the premier league clubs marked the very first time a privately owned football club side from Rivers State will be making it to the elite cadre since the creation of the state in 1967. With the promotion, the club has succeeded in putting not only Omoku and ONELGA, but the entire state in the map of elite football.

Now, Rivers State can once again boast of having two top football clubs in the NPFL with derby day clashes attractive dates on the calendar for football fans. Thus, The Tide sees the feat achieved by the club as historic, phenomenal and a landmark achievement in the promotion and development of sports, particularly football by an individual in Rivers State.

The only other privately owned and sponsored football clubs that succeeded in making it to the top rung of Nigeria football include Abiola Babes, Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Jasper United, Udoji United and lately FC Ifeanyiubah.

We, therefore, salute the sole financier of Go Round FC, Bro Felix Obuah, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers State. His doggedness, passion and willingness to commit personal resources to such a capital intensive venture is commendable.

Also, the newly acquired premier league status of the club is manifestation of reward for his over 23 years of commitment to sports development and youth empowerment.

The Tide rejoices with the entire team and its founder that despite the challenging period, which bordered on security concerns within the ONELGA axis, the club was able to execute all their matches without security breach.

Moreso, in 17 home games played in the season, the club earned a perfect record, winning all 17 matches, while picking a couple of precious points in away games. It also emerged the highest scoring team in the two conferences, North and South of the NNL with 40 goals and joint best defensive record with Heartland FC of Owerri after conceding only 21 goals throughout the season.

Likewise, the club did not only offer opportunity to the youth of the area to explore their talents in football, but serves as a platform to unify them and direct their energies toward a fruitful venture. This is why we see the success of Go Round FC as an elixir to the state, especially, ONELGA, which had been in the news for the wrong reasons in the recent past.

While we celebrate the sponsor, coaches, players and management of the club for the wonderful feat, we urge them not to rest on their oars. They must not relent but face the challenges of their new status and win at national and continental levels.

We further urge well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies in the state to emulate the commitment, sacrifice and passion the drivers of the team have for sports and key into the vision of Governor Nyesom Wike by investing in sports development.

Government on its part should continue to provide adequate security and the enabling environment for such ventures to strive. No doubt, sporting activity is a bridge builder and paying more attention to it would enhance peace and security in the state.

Youths in the state need platforms for talent exploration, especially in the area of sports, to excel.

More Obuahs and outfits like Go Round FC should begin to emerge in the state for the effective engagement and empowerment of the youth as government cannot do it alone.