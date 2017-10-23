Kaduna Assembly Sets Deadline For 2018 Budget Defence

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has set November 14 deadline for Ministries, Departments and Agencies to defend their 2018 budget proposals.

The Tide reports that Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i had on October 13, submitted a budget of N216.5 billion to the assembly for approval.

The budget provides N85.4 billion for recurrent expenditure and N131.1 billion for capital projects.

The assembly at its sitting presided by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, referred the bill to its Committee on Appropriation and Implementation to work on the budget and report back on November 14.

Earlier, members had spoken on the budget with some describing the document as comprehensive.

Kasim Iliyasawa, member representing Zaria constituency said the huge provision for capital projects was unprecedented in the history of the state.

Isaac Zankhai, representing Kauru/Chawai constituency, noted that the government had been good in preparing budget, but always failed in releasing funds to effectively finance the budget.

He urged the assembly to expedite action on the passage of the budget.

Nuhu Shadalafiya, the member representing Kagarko, said the assembly should encourage the government to boost internal revenue generation.

“We should encourage them when they come for budget defence to ensure that they put in the mechanisms to realize the money needed to finance the budget.

“It is not just putting the figure but working hard to actualize it; I know we can do it,” Shadalafiya said.