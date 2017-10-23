Experts Task CBN On Inflation Rate

By The Tide -
0
258
L-R: Country and Regional Senior Partner, West, PWC Nigeria, Uyi Akpata, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa Bwari and Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, at the opening of the Second Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, recently.

Some financial experts have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sustain the current economic growth with expansionary monetary and fiscal policies to achieve a single-digit inflation rate.
The experts made the call in interviews with newsmen  in Lagos while reacting to the September inflation data.
According to them, expansionary monetary and fiscal policies will make economic recovery faster.
Prof. Sheriffdeen Tella of Economics Department, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun, said that the fall in inflation rate was due to improvement in production output.
Tella said that the improvement could be sustained with expansionary monetary and fiscal policies.
“The restrictive monetary policy of CBN with high interest rates has not made economic recovery faster, and this needs to be looked into,” Tella added.
He said that the improvement could encourage investors to go for credits in the capital market for business expansion.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR