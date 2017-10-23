Enugu To Deploy Specialists, Consultants To District Hospitals

The Enugu State Government has said that it will soon deploy specialists and consultants to its district hospitals to further improve health care delivery in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Fintan Ekochin, disclosed this last week when he inspected some hospitals in the Enugu North Senatorial District.

Ekochin toured the Enugu Ezike District Hospital, Nsukka District Hospital and the United Bank of African (UBA) sponsored cottage hospital, GRA, Nsukka.

He said that the hospitals had massive structures and equipment which would greatly enhance the duty of high level manpower to be posted there.

“We will deploy high level professionals particularly specialists and consultants since other things needed to make the health sector work are already here.

“Today, we have seen good and tailored structures in the health facilities as well as first class equipment in them.

“Also, a workforce that is ready and willing to do the job, I have seen and interacted with them,’’ he said.

Ekochin said that the challenges faced by the hospitals, especially irregular electricity supply, would be tackled soon.

“We will collaborate with the ministry of works to see how we will offset the electricity bills incurred by the hospitals.

“The equipment that have not been functional due to lack of power supply or those that frequently break down due to frequent power interruption would be fixed,’’ he said.

He said all these would be done to further improve on the flagship programme of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration which include free maternal, nursing mother and infant medical service.

“We are planning how to get the best professionals to ensure that the free maternal, nursing mothers and infant medical services continue to remain a huge success in the state,’’ he said.

The commissioner commended UBA for embarking on the cottage hospital project.

Earlier, Dr Anthony Agu, Chief Medical Officer in charge of Nsukka District Hospital, thanked the State Government for the equipment and drugs regularly supplied to the hospital.

Agu lauded the governor for the on-going projects in the hospital.