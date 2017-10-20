NGO Pledges To Protect Rights Of Disabled People

A Non-Governmental Organisation in Nigeria, Faecare Foundation says it is working legally to protect the rights of people living with disabilities in Nigeria as well as improve their living conditions.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Mesona Ejeh said this in a press release made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.

Ejeh said that the Foundation would sustain its current engagement programme with the youths with a view to exposing them to volunteerism and life skills.

She said that the Foundation has series of projects, some of which include, an annual children charity concert tagged: parple which creates a Platform for Children,” to showcase their talents, irrespective of their status and upbringing.

According to her, the Foundation also provides educational opportunities by funding partial scholarship for vulnerable children enrolled in their programmes.

“The Hope Again Initiative is another one of Faecare Foundation. This is a co-mentoring programme targeted at women and girls living with disabilities.

She said that the Foundation was initiated following a ghastly motor accident involving one Ndifreke Andrew Essien, stressing that since its inception, the Foundation has brought hope to millions of vulnerable groups across the country.

The executive director also said that her group is willing to partner with other non-governmental organizations to improve the lots of vulnerable members of the society.

She called for the support of the public to ensure the realisation of its objectives.