From becoming the most streamed African artiste on spotify to releasing songs from the other side, and most recently holding a sold out show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Wizkid has been on a roller coaster of records smashing and the list is endless.
The achievements led fans to draw comparism between Wizkid and Fela Anikulapo Kuti some weeks ago claiming that Wizkid surpassed Fela to become the greatest musician in the Africa continent. The big question is, does the quality of his songs match the hype around his name? Is Wizkid over rated? You are entitled to your opinion.
Is Wizkid Over Rated? …As Fans Equate Him To Fela
From becoming the most streamed African artiste on spotify to releasing songs from the other side, and most recently holding a sold out show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Wizkid has been on a roller coaster of records smashing and the list is endless.