Delta Moves To Check Monkey Pox Outbreak

The Delta State Government has stated that it has put necessary machinery in place to ensure that the monkey pox outbreak in some states of the federation does not enter the state.

According to a statement signed in Asaba by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, arrangements have been concluded with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for the rapid transfer of samples collected from suspected cases for confirmation.

Mr Ukah said that the state was maintaining constant border patrol of the three Local Government Areas of Patani, Bomadi and Burutu that have common borders with Bayelsa State to forestall possible transfer of the disease into the state.

In addition, Mr Ukah said that disease outbreak prevention and case management materials have been pre-positioned in the three local government areas, sharing common borders with Bayelsa State to forestall possible importation of the disease.

The Commissioner revealed that the State Rapid Response team had also been placed on red alert to respond to emergencies wherever they might occur in the state.

Mr Ukah appealed to members of the general public not to panic as adequate arrangements had been made to prevent and curtail the outbreak of the disease in Delta State.

He advised persons living in the state to promptly report any person having the signs and symptoms of the disease to the nearest health centre or hospital.

Albert Ograka, Asaba