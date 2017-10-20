AITEO Sponsors CAF Awards

Nigeria’s foremost energy solutions company, Aiteo Group has signed a partnership agreement with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
Aiteo signed up as the new sponsor of the CAF awards. Nigerian telecommunications company, Glo was the previous sponsor of the awards.
This was confirmed by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) official website.
The statement read “Nigeria’s leading energy solution company and major partner of the Nigeria Football Federation, AITEO Group has swiftly moved in as new sponsors of the annual Confederation of African Football Awards.
“The agreement to this effect was signed in Lagos at the weekend, with CAF President Ahmad, Vice Presidents Kwesi Nyantakyi and Omari Selemani, and CAF Emergency Committee members Amaju Pinnick and Souleman Waberi present.
“Already, an organising committee for the 1st AITEO/CAF Awards has been constituted and is headed by CAF 1st Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi. The ceremony has been scheduled for 4th January 2018 in Accra, Ghana.”
