THE STATES

Borno

The Defence Headquarters last Sunday described the Armed Forces’ medical outreach as part of the Forces’ constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property of Nigerians.

The Director, Defence Information, Maj Gen. John Enenche said in a statement issued in Maiduguri that there were no sinister motive behind the Armed Forces medical outreach exercise.

Enenche dismissed as misrepresentation and smear campaign against the military regarding the Monkey Pox disease outbreak in parts of the country.

He said that the Armed Forces had been conducting medical outreach during operations and routine training exercises such as the war against the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East and Egwu Eke II in the South-East.

“Categorically, the practice of reaching out to the general public medically is akin to the key task of securing the lives and property of Nigerians; therefore, it can never be done with ulterior motives,” he said.

FCT

The Acting Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr Mathew Ashikeni last Friday refuted speculation of polio outbreak in the territory.

Ashikeni told newsmen in Abuja that there was a reported case of polio compatible in Abuja not polio virus.

He explained that the reported case was recorded at Rugan Baraje village in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

According to him, the polio compatible has same symptoms of polio virus but the one reported was not.

He disclosed that a team of experts were deployed to the area and there were series of tests that confirmed no result indicated polio virus.

Kaduna

A non-governmental organisation on Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) has urged the Kaduna State Government to accelerate efforts for the passage of contributory health insurance bill.

This is to bring healthcare delivery closer and accessible to the people.

The NGO gave the advice in a document made available to newsmen last Friday in Kaduna.

It said that accelerating the passage of contributory health insurance bill would reduce pocket spending in accessing healthcare.

It also called for the modification of family planning messages to stress the importance of child spacing rather than limiting the number of children.

Katsina

Unknown gunmen last weekend attacked the residence of former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Coomasie, killing a mobile policeman and injuring another.

Our correspondent learnt that two attackers on a motorcycle opened fire on the two policemen stationed at the gate of the residence at about 8pm, but did not gain entrance into the house.

The attackers were, however, said to have escaped with the rifle of one of the policemen.

A neighbour told newsmen on condition of anonymity, that the former IGP and his family members were safe.

The corpse of the deceased policeman has been deposited at the mortuary of Katsina General Hospital, where the other injured mobile policeman was receiving treatment.

Kogi

Three operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have been shot dead by gunmen in Okene.

The Commandant of NDLEA in Kogi State, Alhaji Idris Bello told reporters last Sunday in Lokoja that the three operatives were gunned down while on patrol.

He said that they were killed at about 8:30 p.m. on October 13 by the gunmen, “who emerged from nowhere’’.

Bello said that gunmen came on foot and that the incident occurred close to the main gate of the Federal College of Education, Okene.

He identified the operatives killed as Nicholas Onwumere, Ebun Peters and Abdulrahman Musa.

Kwara

The Ophthalmology Society of Nigeria (OSN) has called on Nigerians to embark on frequent eye-screening as a preventive measures against blindness.

The society made the call last Thursday in a statement signed by Dr. Taoheed Abdullahi, the General Secretary OSN, Kwara State Chapter in Ilorin.

The statement was issued in commemoration of the 2017 World Sight Day.

Abdullahi said that as the World Sight Day was being marked globally, there was a need for people to be eye conscious and screen their eyes at least once yearly at notable eye hospitals.

He, however, warned Nigerians against patronising quacks and traditional eye medications.

Lagos

Two medical practitioners last weekend called on Nigerians not to wait until disease outbreak before imbibing the culture of regular hand washing.

They gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Lagos ahead of the commemoration of the 2017 Global Hand Washing Day which held on October 15.

The theme of this year’s event was, “Our Hands, Our Future.”

A Consultant Microbiologist, Dr Bamidele Mutiu told journalists that hand washing would reduce transmission of infectious diseases by over 90 per cent.

Mutiu, who works at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, said that the outbreak of monkey pox should be a clarion call for Nigerians to adhere to regular and proper hand washing.

Niger

Niger State Environmental Protection Agency (NISEPA) last weekend decried the indiscriminate noise pollution in some parts of the state, warning that defaulters would henceforth be penalised.

General Manager of NISEPA, Mr Lucky Barau who issued the warning in Minna told newsmen that owners of musical studio and operators of grinding machines would no longer be allowed to operate in residential areas.

He disclosed that the state government had purchased noise metre machines that would help track unwanted noise.

“There are many problems associated with noise pollution such as stress related illnesses, sleep interruption, hearing problems and loss of productivity, amongst others,” he said.

Ondo

The Ondo State Government says it has adopted a proactive measure to forestall outbreak of monkey pox in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Dr Taiye Oni made this known to newsmen last Friday in Akure.

“We have started sensitisation by putting on field responsive surveillance team to make sure that any perceived case would be tackled.

“We should not forget about what we learnt on Lassa fever about personal hygiene and necessary precaution.

“The same procedure applies to the issue of monkey pox because we cannot prevent our people to travel,” Oni said.

Oyo

Striking doctors of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, Oyo State have appealed to the State Government to pay them their 12 months salary.

They made the call in a statement signed by the branch’s President and General Secretary of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Drs Sebastine Oiwoh and Ayobami Alabi and made available to newsmen in Ibadan last Saturday.

Our correspondent recalls that the doctors had 75 days ago embarked on industrial action over their unpaid salaries and poor working condition.

The ARD said that their members had indefinite withdrawal of services, saying the management, board and the state government were fully aware of the industrial crisis.

It said that their members were being paid twenty-eight per cent salary since January 2016 with twelve months salary being owed.

Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has vowed to identify and prosecute those behind the resurgence of terror attacks in the state.

Lalong made the pledge last Sunday while reacting to Saturday night attack by unknown gunmen on Tagbe Village, Jebbu Miango, Bassa Local Government Area, where six persons were killed and five others severely injured.

The governor, in a statement by the Director of Press Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Nanle, warned that government would not relent in its renewed efforts at identifying and prosecuting all those behind the heinous crimes.

He said that the killers and their sponsors seek to take the state back to the dark days of violent conflicts and vowed not to let that happen.

According to the statement, the criminal elements perpetrating the spate of vicious attack within the Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa, were finding refuge among the inhabitants of those areas.

Sokoto

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has signed collaboration agreement with Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto (UDUS) on knowledge and experience sharing to ensure practical implementation of projects.

UNICEF Chief Field Officer in Sokoto, Mr Mouhuiddini Muhammad said the initiative was conceived for maximal utilisation of the university expertise toward addressing projects implementation challenges in various communities.

Muhammad said university community hosted chain of scholars, research fellows and academic works that when involved in UNICEF activities would surely harness success and overcome hitches at implementation levels.

He said the initiative named, “Partnership and Cooperative Agreement for Research and Knowledge Sharing,” was aimed at holistic involvement of university expertise into UNICEF experiences for the benefit of all people.

He explained that UNICEF conduct variety of activities on educational development that comprised enhancing enrolment, women education and facilitates curriculum development as well as addressing religious, cultural, social norms and barriers in the society.