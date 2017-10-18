Nigeria Teenage Keeper Makes Wave, History In La Liga

Following his debut for Spanish giants Deportivo La Coruna, ex-Nigerian U17 goalkeeper Francis Uzohois delighted after his debut.

Uzoho played for his club and kept a clean sheet in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Eibar as he produced four crucial saves to help Deportivo claim a point.

The 18-year-old arrived at the club from Qatar’s Aspire Academy in January and said the day will not fade from his memory.

“A day that will never disappear from my memory – my debut – thanks all for the support,” he said on Twitter.

Uzoho is the youngest foreign goalkeeper to ever play in La Liga and at 18 years, 11 months and 17 days, he becomes the second youngest player in La Liga this season.

He is behind Real Madrid’s Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi who made his debut at 18 years, 10 months and 27 days earlier this month.

Uzoho follows in the footsteps of Wilfred Agbonavbare and Peter Rufai as Nigerian goalkeepers to have played in the Spanish top flight.

After regular first-choice goalkeeper Ruben had suffered a finger injury, Deportivo boss Pepe Mel opted for the Nigerian ahead of the experienced Costel Pantilimon and was impressed by the youngster.

“A coach has to act according to the things he sees in training,” Mel said.

“He is only 18 and he can barely speak Spanish but I know what he can offer this club.”