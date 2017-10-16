THE STATES

FCT

Female Advocacy Mentoring Empowerment (FAME) Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), last Wednesday gave scholarship to eight pupils from LEA Primary School Jabi and Kugbo in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The founder of the foundation, Ronke Bello said the scholarship was in commemoration of the launching of the one-girl-one-pen campaign in Abuja.

She said that five girls were selected from LEA Primary School, Kugbo and three from LEA Primary School, Jabi, saying that it is a full scholarship all through their primary education.

According to her, LEA is meant to be free education but presently it is not totally free, some payments are made for books including their transportation to school.

Jigawa

The Kazaure Local Government Area of Jigawa State has destroyed 475 bottles and jerry-cans of assorted beer in the area.

The Information Officer in charge of the council, Alhaji Magaji Muhammad confirmed this to newsmen in Dutse last Thursday.

Muhammad said that the items were those confiscated from different vendors operating in the area by Hisbah guards.

Hisbah, a Sharia law enforcement agency in Jigawa State, has prohibited the consumption of beer in all parts of the state.

Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has advised youths in the state to embark on activities that would enable them contribute to the development of the state and enhance their well being.

The governor gave the advice when he inaugurated the executive of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Kano State chapter last Thursday.

He said “Youths as the engine of the society have all it takes to work for the overall good of their communities”.

Ganduje, who said that no society could progress without vibrant youth organisation, urged the new executive of the council to discharge its duties diligently.

The Chairman of the chapter, Kabiru Lakwaya, assured that the council would work to advance the cause of the youth in the state.

Kebbi

The Sight Savers”, an International Non-Governmental Organisation has so far treated 3,112 patients diagnosed with trachoma in Kebbi State.

A facilitator from the organisation, Mr Ezra Yarima, disclosed this to newsmen last Thursday in Birnin Kebbi, shortly after the inauguration of an advisory committee on neglected tropical diseases set up by the Kebbi Government.

Trachoma is an eye infection that causes blindness. “The NGO, in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Health, had provided ‘trachomatous trichiasis’ surgery to 3,112 patients suffering from the disease from 2015 to date,’’ he said.

He described the state as endemic to five tropical neglected diseases such as Onchocerciasis (river blindness), Lymphatic Filariasis (Elephantiasis), Trachoma (Blinding) disease.

Kogi

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State last Wednesday said his government would collaborate with relevant agencies toward the promotion and empowerment of girl-child in the state.

Bello made the pledge in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Petra Onyegbule in Lokoja to mark the 2017 International Day of the Girl-Child.

International Day of the Girl-Child is celebrated annually on October 11 to highlight issues concerning the gender inequality facing young girls.

This year’s theme is: “The Power of the Adolescent Girl: Vision for 2030.”

The governor said that he was not unaware of the myriad of issues facing girl-child in today’s society during the time of conflicts and peace.

Kwara

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State has pledged to sanitise hotels and clubs used for strip dancing and other vices in the state.

The Commandant, Mr Adeyinka Ayinla, made the pledge last Thursday in Ilorin when he paid courtesy visit to the state’s Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Mahmud Ajeigbe.

The commandant said he was newly posted to the state and decided that it was important to partner with the ministry of information in promoting peace and stability.

He explained that the NSCDC would commence investigation into issues deliberated on during courtesy visits to stakeholders.

The issues, he added, included strip-dancing in hotels, cultism, kidnappings, ritual killings, oil diversion in Baruten Local Government and Nigerian refugees crisis in the Mediterranean.

Lagos

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says it received a total of 144 complaints from both domestic and international air passengers between January and June 2017.

This is contained in a document obtained by newsmen last week from the Consumer Protection Department (CPD) of the NCAA in Lagos State.

Our correspondent reports that the figure is a sharp decline from the 2,133 complaints received by the regulatory authority in the first half of 2016.

The document indicated that some of the complaints by the passengers included overbooking, denied boarding, pilferage and discourtesy by airline employees.

It said 126 complaints were received from passengers flying international routes while only 18 were received from passengers on domestic routes.

Nasarawa

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has appointed three new High Court judges in Nassarawa State in order to further strengthen the state’s judiciary.

The Chief Judge (CJ) of the state, Justice Suleiman Dikko disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Lafia last Wednesday.

Dikko gave the names of the new judges as Mustapher Ramat-Abdulmumuni, Hanatu Mohammed and Abdulahi Ozegya.

He said that the appointment of the judges was to fill the vacancy created by death and the establishment of new high courts.

“The appointment would go a long way towards decongesting the number of cases in the other high court thereby leading to quick dispensation of justice,” he said.

Niger

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Niger State last Thursday in Minna called for a community-based risk management to reduce disaster occurrence in the state.

NEMA Head of Operation in charge of Niger and Kwara States, Alhaji Aliyu Kafindangi said this in commemoration of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Day is marked every October 13 to highlight how people are reducing their exposure to disaster and to raise awareness on reducing the risks.

A statement from Kafindangi disclosed that the agency’s focus was in line with this year’s theme, “Home Safe Home; Reducing Exposure, Reducing Displacement”.

Ogun

About 11, 636 cooperative societies have so far registered in Ogun State to promote commerce and investment, according to an official.

The Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Mr Gbenga Adenmosun, disclosed this during an oversight visit to his ministry by the State House of Assembly Committee on Community Development and Cooperatives in Abeokuta last Wednesday.

He said out of the figure, 221 of the cooperative societies were registered by the government between January and August this year.

Osun

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in Osun State says it has confiscated expired drinks and beverages worth N3 million in a raid on major supermarkets and shops across the state.

The State Coordinator of SON, Mr Jerome Umoru told newsmen last Wednesday in Osogbo that the expired products were seized on Monday.

Umoru said the items were confiscated during raids carried out by the organisation’s task force. He said many of the shop owners where the expired products were seized claimed ignorance of the expiration of the products while few others were aware.

Oyo

The wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi last Tuesday in Ibadan said caring for vulnerable children should be the collective responsibility of all Nigerians.

Ajimobi said this while distributing food items and toiletries to vulnerable children in the state to commemorate the country’s 57th Independence anniversary.

The governor’s wife said the country had gone through trials and tribulations, adding that the anniversary was worthy of being celebrated.

“October 1 is always a day for celebration because it is believed that Nigeria is gradually moving from being an under-developed country to one of the developing countries in the world”, she said.