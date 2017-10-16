Plateau United’ll Not Lag Behind – Boboye

Plateau United’s Coach, Kennedy Boboye won’t lag behind in the coming season after winning the league last season.

Kennedy Boboye assures that Plateau United are going to surprise many people again this term like last season’.

The Peace Boys were the major surprise package in the previous campaign as they went all the way to lift the Nigeria Professional Football League.

And their coach is keen on continuing on the same wavelength in the upcoming 2017-18 season.

“We are going to surprise many people again this term like last season,” Boboye told Tidesports source.

“I knew people had reservations regarding how far we could go at the beginning of last season but we proved all wrong. We have started our pre-season activities and are going about it quietly.

“We have rounded off contract talks with some of the players we intend adding to those with us last season. We have had over 70 per cent success in that area.

“The achievement of last season won’t get into our heads. We shall continue to do our best to ensure that we concentrate majorly on what we can do on our own to have another brilliant season,” he concluded.