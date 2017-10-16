Four Students Win NIPOST Essay Writing Competition

A Senior Secondary School 3 student of Titare Academy School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Miss Secondus Hope Nkpidut has clinched the first position in the just concluded 2017 edition of the essay writing competition organised by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Trans-Amadi District in the state.

The easy writing competition which was competed by secondary schools across the state, was part of activities put together by the Trans-Amadi NIPOST District to celebrate the 2017 World Post Day in the state.

Miss Tseweimi Anthony, a student of Showers Christian High School, Igbo Etche, clinched the second posiiton while Master Reuben Tamuno Emmanuel of Community Secondary School, Abuloma and Miss Nziocha Ogechi Denia from Grace Land International school, Elekahia jointly won the third position.

Presenting the awards to the students at the grand finale of the event, at the NIPOST Trans Amadi District Office, the District Manager, Mr Andrew Ebiloma said the competition was to instill the culture of writing among students in the state.

Ebiloma while congratulating the four students said about 700 entries were received from 60 schools in the state, adding that the entries were cut down to 19 best students. According to him, the examiners selected the best four from the best 19 entries that met the stipulated requirements for selection. He said it was a difficult task to arrive at those four entries because their entries were competitively put together.

“The examiners had a difficult task in choosing the four final best from the 19 entries that were selected, they have to resort to random selection in other to arrive for these best”, he stated. He commended the selection committee for a job well done, adding that the girl, who was adjudged best in the competition had also emerged the best student in the just concluded Rotary Eassy Competiiton in the state.

Iniobong Umoh