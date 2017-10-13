Men On Earrings: The Uncommon Fashion

Odd! You think? Or do you consider it strange? It is an unusual and uncommon fashion that has overwhelmingly eroded the dress style of the big boys within and around the sub-saharan region.

Originally adjudged the preserve of the irresponsible boys, earrings on just one ear or both have ceased to parade such misconception of an identity for the never-do-wells.

It is, therefore, common sight to behold responsible and right-thinking adult males put on earrings to outdoor functions, official and unofficial.

While some merely put it on only when they are going out for unserious business like evening strolling and outdoor relaxations, others have made it an all-time dress code. Hence, whether indoors or outdoors, they put it on.

One thing that is remarkable about those in this fashion is that they are less bothered about what the on-lookers think about the fashion. They feel cool and pleased with themselves and by extension, expect others to perceive them in the same light.

All the same,fashion is all about feeling good in one’s appearance. You definitely have to wear things that make you feel good and that’s style for you. Once you have the right attitude, you sure would look amazing in your style.

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi