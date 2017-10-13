MD Assures On Lagos Airport Certification

The Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr. Saleh Dunoma, has said that the management team of FAAN is getting ready for the certification of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Although he did not specify the period for the certification, the FAAN boss posited that they are putting everything in place to comply with all regulations and standards given to it by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Dunoma who disclosed this in an interview with aviation correspondence in Lagos recently, explained that FAAN has worked hard towards the certification adding that it is now left for the NCAA authority to inspect what FAAN has done and confirm that all items have been properly put in place to deserve the certification.

It they say, we have not, they will tell is what to do in order to close it. They (NCAA) are to do the certification, we are to get ready. As far as we are concerned, we are ready.

“Certification is important. We would not know that there are lots of little little things that needed to be done to make sure that we close all such items as specified by NCAA’s management.

Without the assessment, we would never know that there are open items. With certification, everything was looked into, including documentation, sometimes a telephone number for all the airports operation points even installed.

Airports Council International (ACI) in conjunction with ICAO also had done some assessment, so we combined the two assessment of ICAO/ACI and the one done by NCAA.

“We put them together so that we can address them. We have been addressing them and NCAA is supervising us to confirm if those issues have been closed, so as soon as we close them, NCAA will tell us if it is properly closed or if there are corrections, we will do the correction.

“The assessment as far as we are concerned is the level of safety standard we have achieved, which is higher than what it used to be before the certification process. This is what is important to us”, Dunoma said.