MD Assures On Lagos Airport Certification

By The Tide
The Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr. Saleh  Dunoma, has said that the  management team of  FAAN  is getting ready for the certification of the Murtala  Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
Although he did not specify  the  period for the certification, the FAAN boss posited that they are putting everything in place to comply with all regulations and standards given to it by the Nigerian  Civil  Aviation Authority (NCAA).
Dunoma  who disclosed  this in an interview with aviation correspondence in Lagos recently, explained that FAAN  has worked  hard towards  the certification  adding that it is  now left for the NCAA  authority to inspect what FAAN has  done and  confirm  that all  items have been properly put in place to  deserve the  certification.
It they say, we have not, they will tell is what to do in order to close it. They (NCAA) are to do the certification, we are to get ready. As far as we are concerned, we are ready.
“Certification is important. We would not know that there are lots of little little things that needed to be done to make sure that we close all such  items as specified  by NCAA’s management.
Without the assessment, we would never  know that there are open items. With certification, everything  was looked into,  including  documentation, sometimes a telephone number for  all the   airports operation points even installed.
Airports Council  International (ACI) in conjunction with ICAO also had done some  assessment, so we  combined the two  assessment of ICAO/ACI and the  one done by NCAA.
“We put them together so that we  can address them. We have been  addressing them  and NCAA is supervising  us to confirm  if those issues have been   closed, so as soon as we close them, NCAA will tell us if it  is properly closed or if there are corrections, we will  do the correction.
“The assessment as far as we are concerned is the level of safety  standard we have achieved, which is  higher than what it used to be before  the  certification process. This is  what is important to us”, Dunoma said.

