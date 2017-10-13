Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has been awarded member, Order of Nigerian Youth mentors by the National Youth Council of Nigeria for his contributions to the recently concluded peace walk in Abuja.
While accepting his award, the actor turned lawyer thanked the youths for supporting peace and oneness of Nigeria. He urged them to keep doing everything possible to uphold the unity of the nation.
Kenneth Okonkwo Bags Nigerian Youth Mentor’s Award
Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has been awarded member, Order of Nigerian Youth mentors by the National Youth Council of Nigeria for his contributions to the recently concluded peace walk in Abuja.