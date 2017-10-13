Amancio Ortega Now World’s Richest Man

The founder of Jara, Amancio Ortega has beaten Bill Gates in the number one position of the world’s richest man. In a report recently released by Forbes, Ortega beat Bill Gate to become the richest person on earth.

He currently has a $200 million edge over micro soft co-founder, Bill Gates due in part to a particularly good week for the stock of inditex, Zara’s parent company.

Forbes stated that Ortega had been crowned the world’s richest person three other times but had always surrendered the number one position within a day.

Despite Ortega’s enormous net worth many people have never heard of him. He is described as an incredibly private man, rarely seen in public and has given just a handful of interviews on his incredibly successful career.

Ortega’s career began when he founded fast fashion giant, Zara, with his then wife Rosalia in 1975. His retail company Inditex SA which owns Zara, Massimo Dutti and Pull&Bear has 7385 out-posts around the world.

In a related development, Forbes has also released the list of the world’s highest paid artiste for 2017 with United States of America (USA) rapper and singer, Sean Combes also known as P. Diddy, as the highest earning artiste in the world for 2017 following his income from Ciroc Vodka, Deleon Teguila and Agwa Hydrate Water.

P. Diddy also made a lot of money from his Bad Boy Reunion Tour and an estimated $70 million sale of his Sean John clothing line. Forbes disclosed that P.Diddy made an estimated pre-tax earnings, a whoping $130 million so far in 2017.

Drake whose Boy Meets World Tour and deals with Apple, Sprite and Nike earned him an estimated $94 million as the next highest paid artiste, Forbes said.

Jayz could have ranked higher if his new deal with live Nation which is expected to bring him $200 million over the next decade was done in time, but the release of a commercially successful album saw him make $44 million in the past year.

Others who made the Forbe’s list are Dr Dre and new entrants like Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar. The report said the top artistes so far in 2017 earned a total of $619.5 million, an increment from last year’s $448.5 million.

Bellow is the full list:

– Sean Diddly combs: – $130 million

– Drake – $94 million

– Jayz -$42 million

-Dr Dre -$34 million

– Chance The Rapper- $32 million

-Kendrick Lamar

-$30 million

– Wiz Kalifa-$28 million

-Pitbull-$27 million

-DJ Khalid-$24 million

– Future -$23 million