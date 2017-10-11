THE STATES

Borno

The Nigerian Army says its troops have killed two Boko Haram insurgents at Mayanti village of Bama Local Government Council of Borno State.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations,, 7 Division, Lt. Col. Kingsley Samuel said in Maiduguri that the troops had ambushed a group of insurgents while trying to cross into the Sambisa Forest.

He explained that the troops neutralised two insurgents while many others escaped with gunshot wounds, adding that some food items were also recovered from the insurgents.

“The Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE resolve to rout out the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

“MST yielded yet another result with the troops successfully ambushed unsuspecting terrorists at about 10: 45 p.m. on Friday, 6th October 2017.

“The insurgents were attempting to cross into Sambisa Forest from Mayanti village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State”, he said.

Ekiti,

A 73-year old farmer, Alhaji Olayinka Adeyemi has emerged the overall Best Farmer of the year in Ekiti State, winning N1 million prize.

Our correspondent reports that Alhaji Olayinka has been in farming since 1965.

Chief Afe Babalola, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the organiser of Afe Babalola Agricultural Exhibition code named “ABA-EX 2017” gave the prize to the winner last Sunday at the closing of the exhibition at the Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado Ekiti.

The agric exhibition where Adeyemi won the prize was organised by Governor Ayo Fayose.

The Septuagenarian was among about 300 other farmers shortlisted for the government exhibition from among leading farmers in all the 16 local government areas of the state.

FCT

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has approved the National Open University (NOUN’s) proposal to build and operate a N150 million multi-functional centre using the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The acting Director-General of ICRC, Mr Chidi Izuwah made this known last Sunday in Abuja as he officially handed over an Outline Business Certificate, which gave NOUN the go ahead to look for private investors.

Izuwah also urged Federal Government universities to embrace PPP as the solution to bridging infrastructure deficit in the education sector.

“One of the biggest problems universities have is student accommodation and the best way to provide student accommodation around the world is to partner with the private sector.

“We are working with a committee of Vice Chancellors to develop a framework to allow them partner with the private sector in this regard,” Izuwah said.

Kaduna

Kaduna State Government says it plans to spend over N201 billion as its budget in 2018 fiscal year.

The state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Muhammad Abdullahi said at a town hall meeting on the proposal in Kaduna that members of the general public were free to scrutinize the draft budget and make input before its presentation to the state Assembly.

Our correspondent reports that in the proposal, the government has earmarked N125 billion for capital expenditure and N75.5 billion for recurrent.

The state will begin the new fiscal year with an opening balance of N8 billion, and expects an internal revenue of N40.9 billion in 2018 and N32 billion from the Federation Account.

Abdullahi said that under the capital expenditure, N34.4 billion was for the economic sector, with Works, Housing and Transport having the largest chunk of N25.4 billion.

Kano

Women Rice Farmers in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State have complained of shortage of water in their irrigation farms.

The female farmers alleged that the water being supplied to the farm by the Hadejia/Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA) was grossly inadequate.

The Chairperson of the Local Government’s chapter of Women Rice Farmers Association, Hajiya Daboyi Ado made the allegation when the Chairperson of Sasakawa Africa Association /Sasakawa Africa Fund for Education, Prof. Ruth Oniang’o visited some rice demonstration farms in Bunkure.

Oniang’o was in the area to assess the performance of women rice farmers who benefited from the intervention programmes of the organisation.

Kogi

The Federal and State Governments have been urged to pay more attention to the development of tourism sector to create jobs for youths in the country.

The Walin of Lokoja, Retired Rear Adm. Ibrahim Idris, made the plea last Saturday in Lokoja, at the maiden edition of the Lokoja Boat Regatta Festival.

Idris said that the sector had been left undeveloped for too long to the detriment of the country’s economic development.

While speaking as the chairman of the occasion, he called for a change of attitude to the sector from the two tiers of government.

According to him, the country has a lot to gain from the tourism sector because of its jobs creation and foreign exchange earning potential.

Kwara

About 2, 000 hectares of farmland have been destroyed by water across the three districts of Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Special Adviser to Governor AbdulFatah Ahmed on Emergency and Relief Services, Alhaji Duro Mohammed disclosed this while inspecting the havoc caused by flood in Patigi last weekend.

He said rice farms in Lade, Patigi and Sepondi districts cultivated near the River Niger were mostly affected as well as a clinic, a cemetery and a primary school at Gbaradogi.

Mohammed, who led the state government’s delegation to the flooded farms described the damage as devastating.

The Governor’s Aide called on the Federal Government to come to the aid of the state in ameliorating the suffering of the affected farmers.

Lagos

Lagos State Controller of Prisons, Mr Tunde Ladipo last Sunday called on well- meaning individuals and groups to assist inmates in paying fines imposed on them to decongest prisons.

Ladipo made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

He said that a number of inmates were still in prison for inability to pay fines.

Ladipo urged that prison congestion should be the concern of all stakeholders in the interest of the society.

The controller appealed to stakeholders to come together and fashion out more ways to reduce congestion in the country’s prisons.

Nasarawa

Nigerians have been urged to move closer to God, through ceaseless prayers for the restoration of the country’s lost glory.

Senior Pastor, Living Faith Church in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Anthony Amaefule gave the advice last Sunday in Lafia in his Sunday Communion Service sermon entitled, “Recovery of your glory”.

The cleric expressed optimism that with the restoration of the nation’s lost glory, its economy would grow at the desired speed.

“Only God can give glory. If you have lost it, you can get it back. Glory is about abundance, greatness, wealth, favour, joy, contentment and the goodness of God upon one’s life”, the cleric said.

Niger

A Univeersity teacher, Prof. Bukar Dauda has advocated the promotion of synergy among native medicine practitioners, scientists and entrepreneurs to ensure vibrant pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria.

Dauda of the Department of Chemistry, School of Physical Sciences (SPS), Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna said in Minna when he delivered the 54th Inaugural lecture of the institution.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mrs Lydai Legbo, in her statement in Minna last Sunday, said the lecture was entitled, “Natural Product Chemistry and Prospects for Transforming Traditional Medicines into Modern Pharmaceuticals.”

She quoted the don as having observed that such promotion , if pursued in sustainable manner, would also make Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry a large-scale foreign exchange earner for the country.

According to Dauda, Nigeria can rival China and India that have pursued deliberate policy of research and transformation of their traditional medicines into modern pharmaceuticals in views of its diverse, untapped flora.

Osun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Osun State Command, last weekend disclosed that it destroyed a 60.8 hectares of India hemp (Cannabis Sativa) farm at Ikeji Arakeji, in the state.

The state commandant of the NDLEA Mr Samuel Egbeola, disclosed this during an interview with journalists at the agency’s office in Osogbo.

According to Egbeola, the hemp farm was discovered and destroyed on Thursday, following a tip-off from an informant.

He said the agency also seized 10 bags of already harvested cannabis which weighed 107.4kilograms.

He said two suspects found on the farm during the operation were equally arrested and that the arrested suspects were helping the agency in their investigation.

Plateau

As stakeholders in Plateau State prepare for local government elections slated for February 17, 2018, a political analyst, Mr Anthony Izang has advised them to adhere to the rules to avoid electoral violence.

Izang particularly cautioned key players like the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), political parties and voters against actions that could impede justice and fair play.

His advice was contained in a paper titled: “Strategy of Curbing Electoral Violence in Nigeria”, presented at the 2017 Emergency Preparedness and Response Team (EPRT) interactive forum on Sunday, in Pankshin.

Reports indicated that the EPRT is an arm of the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), an NGO of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos.

The response team consists of volunteers, who respond to, and report emergency situations that could lead to violence in the 17 local government areas of Plateau State.