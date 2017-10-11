Cleric Lauds Wike On Road Project

A clergyman has commended the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike for his promise to construct the Ekago-Ogboloma Adada road in the Odual axis of Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the state.

Pastor Standfast Robinson, God’s Chief Servant and Presiding Pastor of the New Creation Pentecostal Church made the commendation recently on the sidelines of his church’s annual Independence Anniversary Service at the headquarters in Igwuruta-Ali.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the service, the man of God said he was particularly happy with the governor because two weeks after he drew his attention to the plight of Odual people in the area of road infrastructure during the interactive session of the state Golden Jubilee celebration in May, the governor sent his officials to survey the road.

“Wike is the only governor that has ever remembered Odual. Other governments have come and gone without remembering Odual. Wike came and appointed illustrious sons of Odual and then I had asked: Sir, will this government come and go like other governments without remembering Odual with a road? “We are the only people in the state that cannot access our place, access the kingdom through the state. We are the only people that pass through another state to our place. We are thanking him,” he said.

According to him, the governor did not just stop at that, as few months after, he openly declared during the commissioning of the renovated General Hospital in Abua Central, headquarters of Abua/Odual Local Government Area that he had approved the contract for the Ekago-Ogboloma-Adada road project. “I know the governor will leave serious imprints in the minds of Odual people because he is the first governor since the creation of the state to have appointed, not just one, but two Special Advisers from the area. Now he is also the first governor to remember Odual with a road project. I commend him,” he stated.

Earlier in his sermon tagged, “Freedom of the Saints,” taken from Mark 8:22-24, and quoting Biblical references, the Pastor said bondage led to the quest for freedom and pointed out that absolute freedom only comes from God, through his son Jesus Christ.

While urging leaders to see their fellow men and women as human beings and not walking trees to be pushed around anyhow, he advised Nigerians to hate, reject and move out of bondage and thereafter ask Jesus Christ for deliverance as the only panacea for true freedom in the world.