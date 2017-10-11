Activist Tasks Buhari On Restructuring

A Niger Delta activist, Rev. (Dr) Sokari Soberekon has again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the voices of Nigerians and restructure the country.

Speaking with newsmen recently in Port Harcourt, Dr Soberekon said that Nigerians have a right to request for restructuring;for self determination in a peaceful way, but warned against violent agitation which he said will only lead to crisis.

As they are making such demands in a peaceful way, they are not violating any law and should therefore not be tagged criminals. Both the United Nations and African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights of which Nigeria is a signatory, permit people to demand for their rights, though in a peaceful way,” he said.

The Ijaw-Kalabari-born activist, who was part of the agitation that got former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari to approve oil derivation for the oil producing states of the Niger Delta, said, Nigeria would be more united if it peacefully gives birth to other nations, which would form a United Nations of Nigeria with headquarters in Calabar being the first capital of Nigeria, adding that President Buhari would forever have his name written in letters of Gold if he would allow God to use him to actualise this.

Dr Sobererekon, who is the founder of a Non-Governmental Organization, the Pioneer Patriotic Parrot Brigade and also participated in freedom rallies in Lagos in the 50s with the likes of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Anthony Enahoro when they were asking for Nigeria’s independence, advised those agitating for freedom in Nigeria to shun violence and use prayer and peaceful dialogue while remaining patriotic to the federal government, adding that from 1960 till now, he has participated in Nigeria’s independence anniversary celebrations, including this year’s edition.

He called on the federal government to include the trans-Kalabari road in the list of ongoing road construction projects for which N100bn was released to Minister of Works and ,also build a rail line from Badagry through Ondo to Bonny, Twon Brass, Kula, Akassa, Delta and other riverine areas, while also pleading that the Port Harcourt main market destroyed during the civil war should be rebuilt.

He also called on Governor Nyesom Wike to restructure the Mechanic Village opposite the Gen. Yakubu Gowon liberation Stadium Elekahia, without displacing the present users of the place for decency and security reasons and rename Governor Wike Mechanic Town for his name to be written in letters of Gold.

“This is a restructuring Wike must do to really confirm that he is our Mr Project,” he said.

On the Operation Crocodile Smile being introduced in the South-South, Dr Soberekon said he believes it would not be targeted at innocent, peaceful civilians going about their normal businesses,‘adding that the Nigerian military had gained his respect as well trained and disciplined force among the best in the world.

He however advised the youths of the Niger Delta to,be peaceful and avoid engaging in criminal or violent activities.