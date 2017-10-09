Lagos Residents Benefit From Vector Control Training

No fewer than 20 residents of Orisunmibare community in Apapa Igammu LCDA in Lagos State have benefited from a week-long training organised by Phosgard Fumigant Ltd.

The exercise was on how they could keep their environments free from rodents and rats that usually cause Lassa Fever when they had contact with foodstuffs and consumed by human beings.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr Oluwasegun Benson, newsmen in Lagos said that the gesture was part of its social corporate responsibility (CSR) to the community.

Reports that Orisunmibare is a low income community and a slum that lacks healthcare facilities, portable water,and public toilets.

Benson said the aim of the training was to encourage the residents of the area on how they could keep their environments clean and free from rodents, rats and diseases that could endanger their lives, especially, women and children.

“The vector control training for the community is an initiative launched by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State to forestall an outbreak of vector-borne disease in our community.

“The community was identified as a black spot for the spread of diseases due to the relatively low hygiene practice there,” he said.

Benson also advised other lcdas in the state with similar challenges to take advantage of the governor’s initiative to key-in into the programme.

He said such communities could send their representatives to undergo the training, adding that if well utilised, it could bridge the unemployment gap in the state.

Benson said that communities with vector-borne challenges should send their volunteers for training at their Local Council Development Areas (lcdas).

“Such volunteers can be youths that will be trained in basic pesticide safety and its application by the Environmental Health Officers (ehos),”he said.

Reports that the organisation donated a pesticide storage tank and six knapsack sprayers to the community.