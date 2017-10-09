INEC Uncovers 150,000 Multiple Registrations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its Automated Fingerprint Identification Software (AFIS) has detected about 150,000 multiple registration in the ongoing continued voters registration in the country.

The Acting Resident Electoral Commission (REC) for Taraba State, Muhammed Madagi who stated this last week at a stakeholders meeting in Jalingo noted that 3,000 out of 150,000 of these multiple registrations were discovered in Taraba State alone.

Madagi advised against underage registration by INEC and warned the electoral officers and other stakeholders against underage and multiple registrations.

According to him, “anybody found guilty of multiple registrations will face the full wrath of the law’’.

He said the commission was committed to registering every eligible voter in the state, irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliation.

While speaking at the meeting, the chairman of Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Taraba state, Dr Ben Ubeh, called on the electoral umpire to be transparent and ensure equity and fairness in its dealings.

Ubeh said this was necessary to get the confidence of the people, explaining that voter’s registration process was as important as the election.

Also in his contribution, Chindo Bose, the state secretary of the Muslim Council, urged INEC to sensitise the people of the state on the electoral process to ensure popular participation.