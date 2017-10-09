Belema Oil Employs 200 Rivers Youths

Worried by the increasing rate of unemployment in the country, an indigenous oil firm, the Belema Oil Producing Limited says it will commence the employment of 200 youths from its host communities in Rivers State in addition to 315 already engaged by the company.

The aim of the employment according to the management of the company is to address raging anti-social activities within the coastal areas of the State as well as to create a peaceful business environment for investors to do business in the state.

The founder and President of the indigenous oil company, Mr. Tein Jackrich gave this indication when he received in audience, the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner in his office in Port Harcourt, over the weekend.

Mr. Jackrich disclosed that the number of youths so far employed stands at 515 Rivers youths.

He averred that the employment given to the youths has reduced the level of insecurity and other anti-social vices within the riverine areas of the State, adding that the recruitment exercise will be concluded before the end of the year.

According to him, the strategy of the company is to talkeless and give more toward the development of its host communities, adding that the measure will promote a level of medium of control among the youths in the area.

“We are aware that Christmas period is around the corner, we intend to put food on the tables of 200 families so that we can engage them from committing crime during this period”, he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of Belema Oil also told the visiting Canadian envoy that the company in addition to its corporate social responsibilities had awarded scholarships to 84 students from its host communities with a view to improving their education standard, adding that the further train those students who will graduate with first class in foreign universities.

He opined that the vision of the company was hinged on not only to build capital investment alone, but also to make the youths from its host communities an integral partners in the oil sector.

“We want to create an enabling platform where youths can get the requisite experience that will enable them be employable in the oil sector, that is why we are involved in the educational development of our host communities”, he stated.

Mr. Jackrich Tein urged the Canadian Ambassador to partner with the company and the state government and ensure that the country takes advantages of the various business opportunities which abound to invest in the state, adding that the state was peaceful for investors to come and do business.

Earlier in his speech, the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. James Christoff lauded the management of Belema Oil Producing Limited for delivering on its corporate social responsibilities to its host communities within the short period of its existence in oil exploration in the state.

Mr. Christoff said he was at the company’s corporate headquarters as part of his business tour in the State and thanked the company for making the visit a reality.

He assured the management of the company of his desire to bring business investors from Canada to the State and added that there was need for partnership between the company and Canadian government in other to strengthen their bonds.

The climax of the event was the facility tour of the Belema Oil project sites by the visiting Canadian Envoy and his team.