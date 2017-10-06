Still On Operation Crocodile Smile II

The Nigerian Army last Wednesday flagged off its military operation code-named “Operation Crocodile Smile II” in the Niger Delta States of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Cross River, amidst opposition from leaders and stakeholders of the region.

According to the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the military operation was designed to avail troops the opportunity to sharpen their combat skills in the conduct of land-based and joint maritime operations.

“Besides imparting on the troops, the importance of equipment maintenance, reconnaissance, inter-service and inter-agency co-operation and effective application of the Nigerian Army Code, the exercise will enable them become relevant to their area of responsibility, among others,” the Army spokesman said.

During the exercise, Iliyasu said the soldiers will also provide medical care to host communities, quick impact project and conduct sanitation exercises and distribute materials to schools.

However, these noble military objectives of the exercise fly in the face of the deluge of criticisms that have trailed not only its predecessor, “Operation Crocodile Smile I”, but also “Operation Python Dance II”, a similar military operation launched in the South-East geo-political zone that has left in its trail torture, arson and death.

In Rivers and Delta States in particular, the sad memories of Operation Crocodile Smile I still lingers in Bille and Ke communities where the troops destroyed houses and killed locals. In Gbaramatu Community, the entire community was sacked while the operation claimed the life of the community head.

In neighbouring Abia and Imo States, the gory details of the devastation, torture and death Operation Python Dance II left in its trail, are still unfolding.

It is against this sad commentary of the military operations that stakeholders have remained opposed to Operation Crocodile Smile II.

Stakeholders had argued that rather than float this second operation in the area, the Federal Government should develop the Niger Delta as no amount of militarisation of the region will stop the agitation or pacify the people. They argued that further militarisation of an environment already tensed and agitated would spark needless reactions and violence.

Last Tuesday, a coalition of Niger Delta groups accused President Muhammadu Buhari of a lack of commitment to peace in the area, arguing that “if the President is really committed to peace, the military would not be contemplating another phase of Operation Crocodile Smile in the Niger Delta”.

According to them, the “half-hearted” appreciation expressed by the President to the leadership of the communities was like deceiving them while asking the military high command to prepare for another military operation in the Niger Delta.

Like other stakeholders, we believe that the latest operation in the Niger Delta was ill-advised regardless of its amended mandate.

We believe also that one year after Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) visited Buhari which led to cessation of hostilities, the Federal Government ought to be making progress on consolidating the peace already achieved, instead of further militarising the region.

Indeed, the imbalances in the socio-economic fabric of the nation, which are reflected in under-development, deprivation, inequality, injustice, environmental degradation and agitations for resource control and devolution of powers cannot be resolved by military deployment or such military exercises as Operation Crocodile Smile.

We are surprised at the conciliatory template of the new Operation Crocodile Smile which emphasised troop fitness, adaptation to environment, core professional mandate and conduct of environmental sanitation exercises for the benefit of host communities as well as distribution of materials to schools. This is opposed to an earlier explanation from the military high command that the operations in all geo-political zones were to check violence, kidnapping, robbery and insecurity, among others.

Regardless of the toning down of Operation Crocodile Smile II, we insist that the current multiplicity of military operations around the country is a disincentive to the growth of our democracy and should be discouraged.

We therefore urge the Federal Government to, indeed, appreciate the elders of the South-South zone for their peace initiative and initiate positive response to issues presented to it to further de-escalate tension in the area.

A stitch in time, they say, saves nine.