INEC To Deploy 6,000 Card Readers For Anambra Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the commission will deploy about 6,000 smartcard readers for Anambra State polls.

The Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu who stated this last Wenesday said the commission was ready for the Anambra State governorship election which comes up next month.

Yakubu said the commission would not be threatened by the legal obstacles it was facing in the process of recalling the Kogi-West lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, adding that constituents had the right to recall anybody they wanted to in a democracy.

The INEC boss warned politicians seeking to run in 2018 and 2019 to stop campaigning as this was in contravention of the Electoral Act.

Yakubu, also disclosed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was already probing the commission’s officials in 20 states over alleged electoral fraud.

He said the prosecution and probe of 205 of its officials for allegedly receiving part of the N23bn reportedly disbursed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani-Alison Madueke.

The INEC boss said he would continue to cooperate with the EFCC, stating that the last report given to him by the EFCC involved 16 states.

According to him, ‘’the EFCC was already probing INEC officials in 20 other states

”I want to say that this is the first time in the history of our elections that in one fell swoop, 205 officials were disciplined based on the interim report we received from the EFCC covering 16 states.

“Under the terms and conditions of service what we can do is to interdict them which means placing them on half salary and suspending them from work until their innocence or guilt is established’’, he said.

He, however, said after receiving the report from EFCC, the commission had a discussion with the crime commission and told them that for the outstanding 20 states, they should not submit any interim report to INEC but just prosecute them.

“Once they are taken to court, we activate the provisions of the terms and conditions of service. Whatever we need to do we will do even if it means getting rid of everybody in the commission and recruiting afresh for the purpose of the 2019 elections. We are committed to doing so’’, he said.