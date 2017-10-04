RSG Reassures On Provsion Of Houses

The Rivers State Government has restated its commitment to provision of housing for the people of the state.

Commissioner for Housing, Chinedu Tasie made this known at a press briefing to mark this year’s World Habitat Day with the theme, “Housing Policies: Affordable Homes”, in Port Harcourt last Monday. Tasie noted that the commissioning of fifty housing units by Govenror Wike at the Iriebe, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area is part of the vision of provision of affordable shelter for the people.

The Commissioner further said the Rivers State Government places priority on good work places for citizenry, explaining that it was the reason the government has embarked on construction for various professional organization. Meanwhile, some waterfront residents in Rivers State have restated their stand against their forceful eviction from their homes by the Rivers State Government.

Residents of Egede, Ndoki and Akokwa waterfronts made their stand known in an interview with the press to mark this year’s World Habitat Day.

Speaking on behalf of waterfront dwellers, Barika Nwidezua called on government to give the waterfronts a facelift rather than rendering their occupants homeless through forceful evictions.

Nwidezua also dismissed the position of government that the waterfronts are been demolished due to insecurity, blaming government for failing to provide security for waterfront dwellers.

Tonye Nria-Dappa