Mentor Youth On Leadership, Banigo Tells Ex-Councillors …Says We’ll Immunise Every Rivers Child

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged members of the National Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ex-Councillors Forum to mentor the youth as a way of curbing youth restiveness.

The deputy governor stated this during a meeting with members of the Degema Local Government Chapter of the National PDP Ex-Councillors Forum at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

According her, “Use your positions as ex councillors to mentor and put these young people under your tutelage, let them know they have a bright future and refrain from social vices like, pipeline vandalism, oil theft, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, cultism and gangsteriseem”.

Banigo said politics is about serving the people selflessly, stressing that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government was making concerted efforts in the face of scarce resources to deliver on its campaign promises to the Rivers people.

She said gone are the days when politicians come to make bogus promises to the people without fulfilling them, noting that in 2019, political parties seeking for positions must present their score card.

“Nigerians and indeed the Rivers people are wiser, votes will count in 2019, let all eligible voters arm themselves with their voter’s card, no amount of intimidation or federal might can thwart the will of the Rivers people”, Banigo said.

In their remarks, the forums Co-ordinator in DELGA, Hon. Victor Origbenba and Secretary, Hon. Ngo Bob-manuel promised to mentor the youth and mobilise the entire citizenry to support the Wike-led government.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration is poised to ensure that every Rivers child receives immunization.

In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt, Banigo said since inception, the present administration has continued to demonstrate leadership in the country, not only in polio eradication but primary health care in its entire ramification.

She said it was shameful that Nigeria was amongst polio endemic countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan, stressing that the Rivers State Government was committed to ensure the success of the Sub-National Immunization Plus Days as well as Local Immunization Days campaigns.

“Immunization is the right of every child and we are poised to ensure that no matter how remote or hard to reach the location of a child is, the child’s right to free immunization is guaranteed in Rivers State. Our indices have shown a remarkable improvement in our routine immunization coverage”, Banigo noted.

The deputy governor, who is the chairman of the State Task Force on Immunization, said the next quarterly meeting of the task force will hold on October 9, at Government House as part of deliberate efforts to sustain the gains so far made and also plan for the forthcoming Sub-National Immunization Plus Days Campaign.

It would be recalled that the State Task Force on Immunization is the highest policy making body on immunization in the state and is headed by the deputy governors of the 36 states of the federation.