Food Security: Commissioner Harps On Youth Involvement In Agric

The Commissioner for Agriculture in Anambra State, Mr Afam Mbanefo has said that involvement of the youth segment of the society in agriculture would lead the country to achieve food security.

Mbanefo made the remark during a two-day Agro-Allied Entrepreneurship Training for all secondary schools in Awka North Local Government Area in Awka.

The training was organised by Mr Mark Iniobong, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) in the state.

Mbanefor, who, was represented by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Mr Michael Afam, observed that agriculture had attracted many investors to the state in recent times.

He said that it had also generated huge employment opportunities for the youth explaining that the state was currently exporting some agricultural produce like pumpkin and bitter leaf, among others.

The Commissioner maintained that agriculture had taken its pride of place in the state and stressed that the state government had provided agro-equipment to farmers to make farming attractive.

Mbanefo commended the corps member for the gesture and assured that the state would continue to collaborate with people who are interested in agriculture.

Iniobong in an address said that the training was aimed at raising a self-reliant generation of youths through Agro-Allied entrepreneurship which would end hunger and eradicate Poverty in the country.

According to him, the idea would also impact positively on the community where he is serving his primary assignment as a graduate.

The Tide reports that two students, Mr Emmanuel Agba and Miss Mary-Jane Ekweanya expressed happiness at the event that their interest in agriculture had been boosted by the training and the enabling environment being created in the sector by government.