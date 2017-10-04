Fake PHALGA Taskforce Members In Police Net

The Rivers State Police Command has nabbed a suspected fake taskforce syndicate which specialised in impounding cars forcefully from innocent and with a trumped-up traffic offences and claimed to have been authorized by the Port Harcourt City Local Government Council.

Our correspondent gathered that the alleged fake taskforce officer whose name was given as one Fingite Princewill, aka Abuja-Lagos operates with a gang of four within Port Harcourt Township.

It was gathered that the gang snatched a Hilux car from its owner along Degema-Accra streets axis and zoomed off after forcefully pulling the driver out of his car but the disposed Hilux driver struggled with the driver of the car used by the syndicate and prevented them from escaping before passers-by and sympathisers came to assist him to overpower the hoodlums.

Our correspondent further learnt that other members of the taskforce including an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, one Sampson J, escaped living their team leader and the car they used with registration number BRR 392 BL, Camry LE silver colour, before officers from the headquarters of the Rivers State Police Command, Moscow road came and arrested the team leader to the station.

According to an eye witness, the illegal taskforce had their operational base at former UPTH yard near Central Police station where they extort huge sums of money from unsuspected members of the state especially motorists.

Some of the aggrieved members of the public however called on the police to raid the former UPTH premises as well as the Rivers State Ministry of Transport office premises at Marine Base axis where the illegal businesses were carried out.

They also called on the Rivers State Government and the authorities of the Port Harcourt City Local Government Council to do the needful to save the people of the state from those embarrassments as they were an eye-sore to the public.

Efforts to get comments from the Caretaker Committee Chairman of PHALGA, Charles Orlu proved abortive.