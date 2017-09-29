Sanitation Exercise Holds,’Morrow

This month’s sanitation exercise will hold on Saturday, September 30, 2017, across the various Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

As usual, human and vehicular movements will be restricted during the period of the sanitation exercise from 7am – 10am.

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency, Bro Felix Obuah, who announced the sanitation exercise in a statement in Port Harcourt, called on all those living and doing business in the State to fully participate in this Saturday’s (September 30, 2017) sanitation exercise holding across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

Obuah enjoins Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas of the State to ensure full participation of residents in their areas in the sanitation exercise and also ensure compliance with the restriction of movement order during the period of the sanitation exercise from 7 am to 10am.

He called on security agencies to effectively enforce the restriction of movement order between the stipulated hours of 7am to 10am, except those on essential duties, who are also advised to collect Exemption Permit from the Rivers State Waste Management Agencies, RIWAMA.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator urged owners of trucks (individuals and cooperate organizations) to make available their trucks for the evacuation of waste that would be generated as a result of the sanitation exercise.

While appealing for the people’s support for the realisation of Governor NyesomWike’s vision of a clean and safe environment, Bro Obuah warned that anyone who fails to participate in the exercise or flouts the restriction of movement order will be arrested and charged before the sanitation court.

Remember, it is your responsibility to clean your environment.