NPA’s Executive Director Seeks Investments In Maritime Sector

The Executive Director, Maritime and Operations of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Sokonte Davies has urged investors to take advantage of numerous opportunities in the maritime and transportation industry and invest in the sector.

He also urged the general public, especially investors to invest more in the agricultural sector, pointing out that the aboundant agricultural poentials have not been tapped, and that it is the sector where a lot of employment opportunities can be provided for the unemployed youths.

Davies who disclosed this to airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on his arrival from Abuja, said that investment in the transportation sector like railway, maritime and airports are key to Nigeria’s development.

According to him, the transportation sector will facilitate the movement of processed agricultural goods which will guarantee export and increase the gross domestic product.

He said the agreement between the Federal Government, the NLNG and Julius Berger Plc for the development of the Bonny seaport is a private sector-driven investment, adding that the Bonny port would also attract tourism business.

“We should look at the processing of agricultural produce. We need to harness this agricultural processing to tackle challenges of the economy.

“Places like Benue and Plateau States can be areas to shore up the processing, and unemployment issues can be tackled through agricultural processing.

“These processed goods will also need to be transported through various modes so as to get to their various market destinations.

“People have come to develop our port and let investors take advantage of the policy of the Federal Government to invest more in the maritime industry.

“Nigeria had lost over 80 per cent of its revenue, as oil price fell from over $100 to about $40 and there is need to diversify investment.

“We should look at the agricultural sector and solid mineral. They are undeveloped sectors and we should look at the processing, as we talk about transportation of these processed goods,” Davies said.

Corlins Walter