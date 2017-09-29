Go Round Forced Heartland To Draw

Five hundred thousand naira was presented to players of Go Round FC by Club President, Felix Obuah after the team battled to a 0-0 draw in Owerri last Wednesday.

The president had promised to give the players two hundred thousand naira for each goal scored in Owerri while two of his associates promised half a million each for a win in Owerri.

None of those happened, but after the game, the club president presented half a million naira to the players for a job well done.

The game in itself had all the trappings of the top of the table encounter with Go Round FC holding off the pressure of the home side to win a point after ninety and more minutes of play.

After a goaless first half, Go Round’s best chance in the game was in the 55th minute when captain, Nelson Esor made a fifty yard run from his own half, taking out two markers on his way.

At the edge of the box he freed Shadrach Oghale who took the ball right to the edge of the six yard box and with goalkeeper, Ebele Obi in no man’s land, the striker, tripped and fell when he could have easily scored.

Heartland too had their best possible chance in the 65th minute when a penalty was called for a tackle in the box, but goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali saved Francis Momah’s kick.

Heartland huffed and puffed all game long but would not find a way through to score until the referee signaled the end of the game.

After the game, coach of Go Round FC, Ngozi Elechi said he was impressed with how his lads played.

“It was a fantastic outing. I commend my boys. They showed that they deserved to be where they are. We want to be naturally ordained to be there. We have shown it in the past matches that Go Round can go away and win,” Elechi said.

Heartland coach, Ransome Madu was disaapointed in the draw but remained optimistic that they would gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

“It’s a win. One point is a win. I am supposed to collect three points but with this one point, it will make me to work more so I can make up,” Ransome Madu said.