Banky W, Adesua Etomi Set For Traditional Marriage

Nigerian top singer cum actor, Banky W and Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi are getting set for their traditional marriage which is set to hold on the 19th of November 2017 in Lagos.

Guests invited have reportedly been sent details on how they can purchase Aso-Ebi for the day and access cards will be given for entrance into the private event.

In a recent interview, the Nollywood actress revealed how she met and fell in love with the Yes/No crooker, Olubankole Wellington, aka Banky W. She revealed that their love story started in 2015 after Banky W. approached her at an event asking her to be his friend.

Banky W announced that he had proposed to Adesua Etomi on May 3, 2017 after keeping their relationship hidden for months. The pair had their wedding introduction on Saturday 6th May, 2017.