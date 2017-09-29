Association Wants LASG To Establish Mechanic Villages

The Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) has appealed to the Lagos State Government to establish mechanic villages in the area for its members.

The state’s Chairman of the association, Mr Jacob Fayehun, told our correspondent in Lagos that shortage of space for workshops had hindered some of the artisans from becoming self-employed.

“The Lagos State Government should come to our aid by providing adequate mechanic villages for our members because we have the highest number of artisans in the state.

“There are more than two million artisans in the state.

“With mechanic villages in place, we will be able to set up and improve our work to meet international standard.

“Many of our members have become road side mechanics, which is not supposed to be.

“So in line with the government’s plan to make the state a mega city it will be proper for the same government to provide mechanics with a befitting site for their work,’’ he said.

Fayehun added that the move would be apt in view of the state government’s recent call on NATA members to desist from working by the road side and under the bridges across the state.

“Since the government of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, no other administration has provided mechanic villages for the artisans.

“Jakande was the governor, who introduced mechanic villages in Lagos State, but since 1983 very few states have emulated him. One of them Ogun,’’ the chairman said.

According to him, NATA members have been chased away from some of the lands that were designated as mechanic villages especially at Ojota, Agidingbi, Surulere, and Ikorodu.

The chairman of the association further said that providing mechanic villages in the state would go a long way toward creating jobs for artisans and other young people willing to acquire skills as automobile technicians.